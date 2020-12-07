Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Police make arrests in weekend murders, Giuliani hospitalized after COVID diagnosis, election fight continues in Georgia

By Michael Cantu | December 7, 2020 at 6:08 AM CST - Updated December 7 at 7:58 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a 20-year-old man is in custody after a deadly shooting Sunday morning near 29th Street and Avenue X.

Police are also investigating a deadly shooting Friday inside a Walmart at 4th Street and Frankford.

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney is now in the hospital.

Georgia’s governor is refusing to call a special session to overturn the election.

