Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, a 20-year-old man is in custody after a deadly shooting Sunday morning near 29th Street and Avenue X.
- Police say Isaiah Guartuche shot 31-year-old Michael Constancio during an argument.
- Guartuche is now charged with murder.
Police are also investigating a deadly shooting Friday inside a Walmart at 4th Street and Frankford.
- Investigators say Kaleb Vasquez shot 42-year-old Roel Munoz and then ran out of the store.
- Vasquez is now being held on a $510,000 bond.
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney is now in the hospital.
- This came the same day it was announced he tested positive for coronavirus.
- Currently, there’s no word on Giuliani’s condition.
Georgia’s governor is refusing to call a special session to overturn the election.
- President Trump asked Gov. Brian Kemp to call the special session so legislators can choose their own electors.
- State law does not allow Georgia’s general assembly to name electors.
