Floyd County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office closed due to COVID-19 exposure

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the interest of safety for the public and for county employees, the Floyd County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office will be closed due to a COVID-19 exposure.
The office will be closed through Friday, December 11.
Officials are planning are for the office to reopen on Monday, December 14.
If the Office cannot reopen on that date, officials will provide an update on the new proposed opening date.
Custodial staff will deep clean the Office during the closure.
