KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bluto

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bluto, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bluto is a 2-year-old old male pit-bull who has been at the shelter for about one month.
He is still somewhat of a puppy and is ready to have a home. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
Bluto’s adoption fees for Monday, Dec. 7, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
