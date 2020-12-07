Man wanted for murder in Reeves County arrested in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man wanted on a murder charge out of Reeves County was taken in custody in Lubbock Monday afternoon, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.
LCSO says Dayshone Johnson, 27, was located in the 5700 block of 66th Street, at approximately 5:30 p.m.; and taken into custody without incident, by LSO SWAT, U.S. Marshals, and LPD.
Johnson was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of Possession of Control Substance and murder out of Reeves County.
