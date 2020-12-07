More sunshine, warmer afternoons

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sunshine is on the way through the middle of the week. A cold front will arrive late Thursday. In addition to dropping temperatures, it may drop some rain on the viewing area.
Before the cold front, winds today and Tuesday will be light. Generally, under 10 mph, though occasionally speeds may hover around 10 mph. It may become a little breezy Wednesday afternoon.
Before the cold front, temperatures will edge up. Lows in the Lubbock vicinity will increase from the mid-20s Monday morning to the upper 30s Thursday morning. Highs in the Lubbock vicinity will increase into the upper 60s today, near 70 tomorrow, and low 70s Wednesday.
Before the cold front, our sky generally will be clear. The next few afternoons will be pleasant in the sunshine. Inside a vehicle it will get a bit toasty.
Before the cold front, Thursday will be begin mostly sunny. It will become mostly cloudy, windy, and temperatures will peak mostly in the 60s.
As the front moves south across the South Plains late Thursday, it may bring some spotty rain showers in the late afternoon and evening.
Behind the front, a few spotty rain showers may fall Thursday and Friday.
Behind the front, temperatures will fall. Friday morning will be somewhat windy and cold. Plus, afternoons will be notably cooler than those early in the week.
Based on today’s data, the chance of measurable precipitation at any given location is slight. My forecast temperatures are above freezing during the precipitation window, so any precipitation would be rain.
Lubbock Climatology
63°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, seven degrees above the average high for the date. The December 6 record high is 83° (set in 1939).
26° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s December 7 average low is 28° and the high 55°. The record low for the date is 8° (set in 2005) and the record high 79° (set in 2007).
Lubbock’s precipitation total (recorded at the airport) for December is a Trace, which is 0.14″ below average. Total precipitation for the year so far is 11.48″, which is 7.02″ below average. Last year the to-date total was 23.72″.
Lubbock’s average annual precipitation is 19.12″.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 5:39 PM CST. This is the time of the earliest sunrise of the year. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:40 AM CST.
