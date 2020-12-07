Spring has returned, for a short time.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Is this December, it’s hard to tell when it’s sunny with an afternoon high of 68 degrees?
The good news is that the mild weather will continue to be warmer than normal through Thursday.
That means more sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 60s and 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, before they dip to the 50s as we move toward the weekend.
We do have some rain in the forecast for the late Thursday into early Saturday. However, amounts may be lite, if any at all for most of the South Plains.
The afternoon highs will fall to the mid 50s by Friday and even lower over the weekend as colder air returns to the region.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.