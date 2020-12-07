Wreath sponsors needed to remember and honor Lubbock veterans

“My family and I started going out and counting and taking each section at a time of the cemetery, literally just walking the cemetery,” Preidis said. “It’s taken several several years to do this. However, the City of Lubbock has recently helped us and there’s a woman by the name of Sarah Fox, who has a GPS type of program, and she has been helping us. Right now, there’s 36 percent of the City of Lubbock Cemetery has been counted.”