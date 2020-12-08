Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, new cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County are trending down.
- Another 211 new cases were reported on Monday, but three additional deaths were also reported.
- There are now more than 5,000 active cases.
- Get details here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 211 new cases, 3 additional deaths, hospitalization at 26.32% on Monday
The U.S. Army will discuss a review of Fort Hood’s leadership since the death of specialist Vanessa Guillen.
- A number of officers and soldiers are expected to be fired, suspended or disciplined as part of a culture change.
- Read more here: Army to fire, suspend Fort Hood troops over violence at base
The United Kingdom has started its COVID vaccine program.
- It is now the first country in the world to give out a clinically authorized vaccine.
- The shot is from Pfizer-BioNTech, which is the same one the U.S. will begin looking into on Thursday.
- Read more here: ‘Turning point’: UK giving 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, has died at 97.
- The former World War II fighter pilot surpassed the speed of sound in an experimental rocket plane in 1947.
- Yeager also commanded several squadrons until he retired in 1975.
- Read more here: Famed pilot Chuck Yeager, who was first to break sound barrier, dies at 97
President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order today to prioritize the U.S. when it comes to distribution of a COVID vaccine.
- The order is supposed to make sure shipments go to Americans before people in other nations.
