Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

COVID vaccine being distributed in U.K., Army to look into Fort Hood leadership, historic pilot dies at 97

Daybreak Today - Weather, Dec. 8
By Michael Cantu | December 8, 2020 at 6:08 AM CST - Updated December 8 at 8:06 AM

On Daybreak Today, new cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County are trending down.

What’s the weather going to be like today?

The U.S. Army will discuss a review of Fort Hood’s leadership since the death of specialist Vanessa Guillen.

The United Kingdom has started its COVID vaccine program.

Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, has died at 97.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order today to prioritize the U.S. when it comes to distribution of a COVID vaccine.

  • The order is supposed to make sure shipments go to Americans before people in other nations.

