End Zone: New playoff pairings for area teams

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are the pigskin playoff pairings for our area teams. Two are in the State Semifinals and 3 are beginning the 5A Bi-District Playoffs. Look for highlights in the End Zone Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Good luck to our area teams.
End Zone Playoff Pairings for Area Teams
UIL
2A Division I State Semifinals
#3 Post vs. #7 Crawford 7pm Thursday in Brownwood
5A Bi-District Playoffs
Fort Worth Polytechnic at #6 Lubbock Cooper 5pm Friday
El Paso Bel Air at #6 Coronado 6pm Friday
Monterey at El Paso Del Valle 6pm Friday
TAPPS State Semifinals
#6 Kingdom Prep vs. #7 Wichita Christian 6pm Saturday at Guthrie
