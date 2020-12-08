End Zone: New playoff pairings for area teams

End Zone: New playoff pairings for area teams
end zone (Source: kcbd)
By Pete Christy | December 8, 2020 at 5:58 PM CST - Updated December 8 at 5:58 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are the pigskin playoff pairings for our area teams. Two are in the State Semifinals and 3 are beginning the 5A Bi-District Playoffs. Look for highlights in the End Zone Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Good luck to our area teams.

End Zone Playoff Pairings for Area Teams

UIL

2A Division I State Semifinals

#3 Post vs. #7 Crawford 7pm Thursday in Brownwood

5A Bi-District Playoffs

Fort Worth Polytechnic at #6 Lubbock Cooper 5pm Friday

El Paso Bel Air at #6 Coronado 6pm Friday

Monterey at El Paso Del Valle 6pm Friday

TAPPS State Semifinals

#6 Kingdom Prep vs. #7 Wichita Christian 6pm Saturday at Guthrie

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.