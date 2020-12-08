Hoop Madness: Area schools are ranked in the new State High School Basketball rankings

By Pete Christy | December 8, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST - Updated December 8 at 5:59 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The new State High School Basketball rankings are out by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and plenty of area teams are in the polls.

UIL Girls

5A: Lubbock Cooper #2

4A: Levelland #15

3A: Shallowater #1, Idalou #3, Brownfield #14

2A: New Home #17, Ropes #22

1A: Nazareth #1, Sands #4, #9 Whiteface, #10 Borden County, #15 Lorenzo

TAPPS Girls

4A: Trinity Christian #1, Lubbock Christian #2

2A: Southcrest Christian #1

UIL Boys

4A: Estacado #9, Seminole #14, Levelland #23

3A: Shallowater #10

2A: New Deal #7, Olton #24

1A: Nazareth #2, Borden County #7, Paducah #8, Jayton #15, SpringLake-Earth #25

TAPPS Boys

4A: Trinity Christian #4

2A: All Saints #3, Kingdom Prep #6

