Hoop Madness: Area schools are ranked in the new State High School Basketball rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The new State High School Basketball rankings are out by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and plenty of area teams are in the polls.
UIL Girls
5A: Lubbock Cooper #2
4A: Levelland #15
3A: Shallowater #1, Idalou #3, Brownfield #14
2A: New Home #17, Ropes #22
1A: Nazareth #1, Sands #4, #9 Whiteface, #10 Borden County, #15 Lorenzo
TAPPS Girls
4A: Trinity Christian #1, Lubbock Christian #2
2A: Southcrest Christian #1
UIL Boys
4A: Estacado #9, Seminole #14, Levelland #23
3A: Shallowater #10
2A: New Deal #7, Olton #24
1A: Nazareth #2, Borden County #7, Paducah #8, Jayton #15, SpringLake-Earth #25
TAPPS Boys
4A: Trinity Christian #4
2A: All Saints #3, Kingdom Prep #6
