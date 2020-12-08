KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Butch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Butch, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Butch is a 2-year-old male pit-bull who has been with the shelter for a couple of weeks.
He is gentle, playful and knows some commands. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
Butch’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Dec. 8, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
