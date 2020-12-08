Lubbock man wearing ‘tickle my pickle’ shirt during robbery indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nathaniel Hodgson, 38, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury for a 2016 aggravated robbery of the Valero in Wolfforth.
In July of 2016, a man wearing a blue “Tickle My Pickle” shirt robbed the Valero in Wolfforth. Police identified the man as 38-year-old Nathaniel Hodgson.
According to police, the suspect entered the Valero at 701 Dowden Ave. in Wolfforth, just after 3:30 p.m. He pulled out a handgun and demanded all the cash in the register.
The clerk gave an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect, who then got on a motorcycle and drove off. Police say they believe he was heading east towards Lubbock from Wolfforth.
During a series of interviews and forensic tests, police identified Hodgson as the suspect. He was booked and released in November 2019 on a $50,000 bond.
Nathaniel Hodgson is not currently in jail at this time.
