Lubbock man wearing ‘tickle my pickle’ shirt during robbery indicted

A man wearing a "Tickle My Pickle" shirt during a 2016 armed robbery at the Valero in Wolfforth has been identified as Nathaniel Hodgson by Wolfforth Police. (Source: Wolfforth Police Department)
By KCBD Staff | December 8, 2020 at 4:05 PM CST - Updated December 8 at 4:05 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nathaniel Hodgson, 38, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury for a 2016 aggravated robbery of the Valero in Wolfforth.

In July of 2016, a man wearing a blue “Tickle My Pickle” shirt robbed the Valero in Wolfforth. Police identified the man as 38-year-old Nathaniel Hodgson.

According to police, the suspect entered the Valero at 701 Dowden Ave. in Wolfforth, just after 3:30 p.m. He pulled out a handgun and demanded all the cash in the register.

The clerk gave an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect, who then got on a motorcycle and drove off. Police say they believe he was heading east towards Lubbock from Wolfforth.

During a series of interviews and forensic tests, police identified Hodgson as the suspect. He was booked and released in November 2019 on a $50,000 bond.

Nathaniel Hodgson is not currently in jail at this time.

