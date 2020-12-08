42nd annual candlelight show at National Ranching Heritage Center turning TV special

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time in 42 years, The National Ranching Heritage Center is turning their annual candlelight show virtual and canceling the in-person event due to the pandemic. Instead, they’re broadcasting a one-hour show on television.
“We partnered with Texas Tech public media, our local KKTZ PBS to put together a one hour show about candlelight at the Ranch,” said Julie Hodges, the Helen DeVitt Jones Endowed Director of Education at the Center.
For this year, thousands of candlelights, many characters, and structures such as potbelly stoves near chuckwagons against a dark night’s sky is an event of the past.
“And we had the great privilege of having Red Steagall here to narrate the entire show and 48 volunteers that came together and let us shoot scene by scene, beautiful candlelight scenes in 10 historic structures”
Ten structures or houses including the 1909 Queen Anne-Style Barton House, the 1838 El Capote Log Cabin and others. The show will tell the story of ranching in North America and more.
“But also shed light on what winter in the holidays were like for the families and all of the traditions that immigrants brought with them. And that add up to what we know as Christmas today.”
There will be some familiar sights, Julie said.
“For example, we have folks that play music in the structures like they do at our real candlelight event. We have folks enjoying a meal together just like they would at the holidays.”
The program will air on Saturday, December 12 at 7 p.m. on the PBS station and it will air again on December 21 at 8 a.m. and on December 24 at 7 p.m. It will also stream online after the show on the 12th to watch whenever you are available at KTTZ.org and nrhc.ttu.edu .
