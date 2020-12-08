LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The spring weather continues across the South Plains with another day of 60s and 70s for afternoon temperatures.
Warm temps will continue for the region through Thursday and a winter storm will bring colder temperatures back to the area Friday and the weekend.
That storm will also bring some rain and snow to the west Texas areas on Friday into mid-day Saturday.
While amounts will be lite there could be some accumulations and travel issues in the panhandle and possibly the northern South Plains.
However, that’s late in the week and until then it will be warm.
You can look forward to highs in the 70s on Wednesday and 60s and 70s again on Thursday.
Rain chances will edge into the area late Thursday and the weather pattern will then become colder and hopefully wetter.
