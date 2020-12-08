Warmer, and the ‘Christmas Star’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will edge up each day until Thursday. Colder air and a slight chance of showers will follow a cold front to close out the week and kick off the weekend.
If you liked yesterday I believe you will like today at least as much. This afternoon will be a little warmer than yesterday. Winds will be light, perhaps even lighter than yesterday. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid-70s. Winds will range from about 5 to 10 mph.
Clear with light winds tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 50s not long after sunset and then into the 40s late this evening.
It won’t be quite as cold tomorrow morning, but it will be cold. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the upper 30s.
Another sunny day will follow, with tomorrow afternoon a little warmer and a bit of a breeze developing in the afternoon. Highs will hit the 70s. Afternoon winds will increase to about 10 to 20 mph.
Timing of the arrival of the cold front in Lubbock has changed since yesterday. It was expected late Thursday afternoon or early evening. Now it is expected Thursday night.
Before the front arrives Thursday morning the KCBD viewing area will be sunny with lows in the 30s and 40s. As the day progresses clouds and winds will gradually increase, and temperatures will peak in the 60s and 70s.
The front may touch off a few light rain showers late Thursday, though the potential for measurable rain at your location will be slim.
Behind the front spotty light rain showers will be possible off and on through Friday evening.
Wintry showers, which likely would include snow, may fall late Friday night into Saturday morning. Based on today’s data, precipitation is expected to be light. Watch our forecast for possible updates.
Warmer before late-week cold front
2020′s Christmas Star
Just after sunset each evening this December our solar system’s two largest planets appear to be getting closer to each other. On the evening of December 21, Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer together than they have since the Middle Ages.
It’s called a Great Conjunction.
“Conjunction” is used by astronomers to describe when planets and/or other objects appear near each other in our sky. “Great Conjunction” describes when the two largest bodies in our solar system, the gas giants Jupiter and Saturn, appear near each other.
This great conjunction is also known as the “Christmas Star”.
The two planets will appear closer to each other than at any time since 1623. The closest approach before that was in 1226. The next great conjunction will take place in March of 2080.
NASA reminds us while the two giants may appear close, they actually are hundreds of millions of miles apart.
The “bright star” is visible only briefly each evening, since both planets set shortly after sunset. Look above the western horizon after sunset for these bright, close planets.
The week before the December 21 there will be very little moonlight to interfere with viewing. A new moon on the 14th reaches its quarter crescent on the 21st.
For more viewing tips, use the earthsky.org article link below.
December 21st, by coincidence, also is the Winter Solstice. After that, the two planets will each evening gradually appear farther away from each other.
Material in this article is collated from earthsky.org, nightsky.jpl.nasa.gov, and rice.edu:
Lubbock Climatology
68°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, thirteen degrees above the average high for the date. The December 7 record high is 79° (set in 2007).
27° has been the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s December 8 average low is 28° and the high 55°. The record low for the date is 3° (set in 1917) and the record high 78° (set in 1970).
Lubbock’s precipitation total (recorded at the airport) for December is a trace, which is 0.17″ below average. Total precipitation for the year so far is 11.48″, which is 7.05″ below average. Last year the to-date total was 23.72″.
Lubbock’s average annual precipitation is 19.12″.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 5:39 PM CST. This is the time of the earliest sunrise of the year. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:41 AM CST.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.