WATCH: City of Lubbock virtual COVID-19 news conference Dec. 8

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock hosted their virtual COVID-19 news conference Tuesday, December 8, at 11:30 a.m.
Panelists for the news conference included Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health, Dr. Ron Cook, Public Health Authority, Lawrence Schovanec, President of Texas Tech University, Kathy Rollo, Superintendent, Lubbock ISD, Michelle McCord, Superintendent, Frenship ISD, Keith Bryant, Superintendent, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, and Dan Pope, Lubbock Mayor.
During the news conference, LISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo said the LISD team has put together a rapid testing clinic and it has been available since Oct. 30 for all staff members. So far, 800 staff members have been tested. She also said when students come back to school after Christmas break, testing for COVID-19 in students will be available through the LISD testing clinic, with parent permission.
Lubbock-Cooper ISD is also testing teachers and have tested a couple hundred in the last few weeks.
Both Frenship ISD and Lubbock ISD officials say they will continue with the option of virtual learning, however, they now have the ability to bring a student back to in-person learning if that student is failing two or more classes or if they’re attendance is not where it needs to be.
Dr. Ron Cook stated during the news conference the COVID-19 vaccine will be in Lubbock as early as the first part of next week, and will be available within 48 hours of approval from the FDA. This vaccine, from Pfizer, is a two-dose vaccine. Each dose will need to be given three weeks apart. Moderna vaccines only requires one dose. These vaccines will go to first responders, which includes teachers and educators.
Dr. Cook says Lubbock has the antiviral treatments available: bahmlanivndgab and Regeneron. If you believe you’re able to get the antiviral drug, you should speak to your primary care physician.
Topics covered during the news conference included the latest information from the Health Department, updates from the Lubbock Emergency Response Team, data and updates from Health Department, Local Health Authority and City leadership.
The City of Lubbock confirmed 211 new cases of Coronavirus, 389 recoveries and 3 additional deaths on Monday, Dec. 7. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 34,886: 5,027 active, 29,465 listed as recovered and 394 total deaths.
