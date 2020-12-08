You can be fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccination- with two exceptions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The COVID-19 vaccination could be available as soon as next week with healthcare workers, elder people and frontline workers set to receive it first- but can your employer require you to take the COVID-19 vaccination?
The answer is yes, with two exceptions.
Attorney Fernando Bustos said if you have a medical or religious conflict with taking the vaccine, you should have a conversation with your employer.
“It is the employees duty to say ‘I have a religious belief that is sincere that prohibits me from getting the vaccine.’ Same thing if there is a medical issue that would give them an exemption under the American with Disabilities Act,” Bustos said.
The Equal Opportunity Employment Commission decided that employers can fire someone for refusing to get their flu shots, so Bustos said that could be the same for the COVID-19 vaccination.
However, Bustos does not think employers will rush to require COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Employers are going to want to wait a bit make sure that the vaccine is indeed safe before they have a conversation with their employees,” Bustos said.
The COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved or authorized by the Federal Drug Administration.
The vaccine will be administered through two shots and the second shot will be given three weeks after the first one.
