Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock added 219 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths.
- There have now been a total of 404 COVID deaths.
- The regional hospitalization rate is 27.3%.
Lubbock Independent School District plans to expand COVID testing options to students next semester.
- The district already has rapid testing for employees.
- LISD along with Frenship will also increase its authority when it comes to virtual-learning students and put them back in the classroom if they are failing.
One person is dead after a shooting inside an apartment complex in West Lubbock.
- Officers were called after a woman called and said she shot her boyfriend.
- Police have not said if any arrests have been made.
The U.S. Army fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood in Killeen.
- The military also ordered changes to address leadership failures that contributed to violence and sexual harassment at the base.
- The change came after the murder of Specialist Vanessa Guillen in April.
The U.S. House passed the National Defense Spending bill.
- The measure would give a 3% raise to U.S. service members.
- President Donald Trump is threatening to veto the bill for not lifting protections for social media companies.
