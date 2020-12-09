Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

1 dead after overnight shooting, Lubbock sees more COVID deaths, school districts plan to test students for COVID

NewsStream - Daybreak Today, Dec. 9
By Michael Cantu | December 9, 2020 at 6:10 AM CST - Updated December 9 at 8:32 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock added 219 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths.

What’s the weather going to be like today?

Lubbock Independent School District plans to expand COVID testing options to students next semester.

One person is dead after a shooting inside an apartment complex in West Lubbock.

  • Officers were called after a woman called and said she shot her boyfriend.
  • Police have not said if any arrests have been made.
  • Read more here: One dead in West Lubbock shooting

The U.S. Army fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood in Killeen.

The U.S. House passed the National Defense Spending bill.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.