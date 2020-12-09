Floydada racing legend Don Hardy passes away at age 80

Don was born on June 13, 1940 in Granite, OK, to Lloyd and Eunice Hardy and started school in Brinkman, OK. During Don’s high school years, they moved to Olton, TX, where he graduated in 1959 and worked at Thompson Chevrolet as a mechanic. In 1963, Don was drafted into the Army where he served as a welder and tank mechanic in Alaska. After being discharged from the Army in July 1965, Don moved to Floydada. He started his business, Don Hardy Race Cars, building and modifying cars for drag racing. He also traveled with Kelley Chadwick as a crew chief from 1966-1968. In 1969, he married Sue McCord and they were married until 2002. Don concentrated on building cars from then on. He built 12 to 20 cars per year that were shipped all over the US and several foreign countries. He built cars until 1984, of those cars, he won 15 national championships. He also won Car Craft Magazine’s Professional Chassis Builder of the year from 1977-1981. In 1980, Don began doing efficiency work on irrigation engines and started Don Hardy Fuel Efficient Engines, which is still in business developing engines and generators to run on bio-gas and ships them all over the world. Outside of the office, he served his community on the Floydada ISD school board from 1981-1995. Don remarried in 2003 to Carolyn J. Jackson. Don has won multiple awards over the years and has been inducted into two Motorsport Hall of Fames. In May 2016, as a gift from his children, Dedra & Donald, and the City of Floydada renamed 2 blocks on Missouri Street in front of his businesses to “Don Hardy Motorway”. Don was also a huge pillar of the community and considered Floydada his home.