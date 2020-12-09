I Beat Pete: Pop-A-Shot on a Fertilizer spreader vs. Idalou Lady Cats

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This was an interesting challenge as a fertilizer spreader was transformed into a pop-a-shot game.
We would shoot side by side and whoever made 7 baskets first would win the point. We took on the entire Idalou Varsity and JV teams.
This challenge was nerve-racking, and pressure packed as you knew what the person next to you was doing.
During this challenge, as you’ll see, I sliced my finger to the bone on a freak accident. I had to get 9 stiches.
We were honored to take on such a top-notch program like Idalou.
I’m 22 challenges from 1,000. If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
