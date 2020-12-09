KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Wedo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Wedo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Wedo is a 4-year-old male pit who has been with the shelter for almost seven weeks.
He was abandoned by his owners and staff says he would work best as an only-animal. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
Wedo’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Dec. 9, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Butch
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.