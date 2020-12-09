Lady Raiders get back to winning, top Angelo State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders rebounded from their first loss of the season, knocking off Angelo State 87-42 Wednesday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Vivian Gray led the way with 19 points. Lexi Gordon added 14 as 4 lady Raiders were in double figures.
The Lady Raiders outscored Angelo State in every quarter enroute to a 45 point win.
Now 3-1, the Lady Raiders will prepare to open Big 12 play at Baylor. It will not only be the Conference Opener, but the first road game of the season for Krista Gerlich’s team.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.