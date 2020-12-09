Lubbock police to block off traffic for follow-up investigations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two follow-up crash investigations will hinder traffic throughout Wednesday morning. Lubbock police are asking people to be aware.
Starting at 9 a.m. today, the intersection of East 4th Street and the Idalou Highway will be closed. The Lubbock Police Department’s Crash Investigation Unit will have a follow-up investigation there.
That was the site of a fatal hit-and-run in mid-November that took the life of 70-year-old old Beningo Salas.
Once police are done there, they will move to the intersection of Interstate 27 and the eastbound access road of the Slaton Highway. Police will close off the access road.
That was where a Sunday morning crash took place that left a minor and an adult seriously injured, and one person in jail for intoxication assault.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and plan to use another route.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.