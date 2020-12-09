No. 17 Red Raiders top Abilene Christian

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a battle of dueling defense, the 17th-ranked Red Raiders handed Abilene Christian University their first loss, winning 51-44 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Wearing throwback jerseys from the late ’90s to honor James Dickey’s great Red Raiders teams, Tech led 23-14 at the half.
Kyler Edwards led Tech with 19 points.
Tech struggled at the free throw line, missing 12, going 25-37.
Terrence Shannon Jr. was out with an injury.
The Red Raiders now 5-1 head to Frisco to face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Saturday at 1 p.m.
