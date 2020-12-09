Sister of shooting victim insists he was not an abuser

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An overnight shooting on Lubbock’s west side has left Nathaniel Bloedel dead and his former girlfriend Kaitlyn Ehrhart charged with manslaughter.
LPD warrants say a woman called police early Wednesday morning, claiming she had accidently shot her boyfriend. When police arrived, they found Bloedel dead from a gunshot wound to the forehead.
Ehrhart told police that Bloedel had one of her guns and as she tried to take the gun away, it went off and Bloedel fell to the ground.
Now, Nathaniel’s sister, Amber Bloedel, wants people to know that he was not the abuser.
“He’s a good guy, he’s just like a teddy bear. He is just so nice,” Amber said. “The way people are portraying him online as a domestic abuser is totally wrong. He was the victim.”
Amber said it would be difficult for him to cause physical harm, or even defend himself, because he suffered from cerebral palsy.
“They argued, but Nathaniel walked with a cane. He can’t run. He can’t walk fast. His feet drag on the floor,” Amber said.
Amber said the couple met in college and moved in with his mother before getting their own place together. Lubbock police say there were no other police reports related to their apartment.
Ehrhart worked a clerical job for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, but was terminated as of Dec. 9. Now, she’s in the Lubbock County Detention Center, held on $100,000 bond.
This is Lubbock’s third fatal shooting in the last nine days. The first was at Walmart on 4th and Frankford on Dec. 4, the next was on Dec. 6 in the 2300 block of 39th Street.
KCBD has reached out to the Lubbock police chief for a comment on the high murder rate in Lubbock. We were referred to an interview with Chief Mitchell back in October.
Mitchell said, months ago, that most of Lubbock’s homicides were related to domestic violence.
“You start looking at what is the common denominator? And here you have, it runs the gamut. But, the overwhelming thing is it’s domestic violence related. And again, that could be brother to brother, husband to wife, or partner to partner,” Mitchell said.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.