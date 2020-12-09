Spring weather, but for how long

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another day of 70s on the South Plains and another on the way for tomorrow. However, after that it’s back to December temperatures with a slight chance of light wintry precipitation.
Thursday highs will climb to the 60s in the northern areas, 70s in Lubbock and some communities may see temps near 80 degrees tomorrow along the caprock. In fact, the afternoon highs have been near that point this afternoon.
By Friday, the first of several cold fronts will knock our temperatures to the low 50s, then 40s for both Saturday and Sunday.
As for precipitation, slight chance of rain late Thursday and early Friday, then chance for a mix late Friday into Saturday and again Saturday night into Sunday.
The chances are low and even if we do receive rain or snow it will likely be lite amounts based the track of three weak storm systems to our north.
It will be time to bundle-up again if you’re out shopping due to clouds, colder temps and some gusty winds coming our way over the weekend.
