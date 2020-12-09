From Spring to Winter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The past few days my forecast has indicated warmer afternoons through mid-week and then cooler and possibly wet. It’s now mid-week and I am making a few changes to my forecast.
Today will be sunny and the afternoon will be warmer. Temperatures will peak from near 70 degrees to the mid-70s.
There will be a bit of a breeze today. Winds will range from about 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts near 20 mph.
Tonight will be fair. Winds will be light. Temperatures not quite as cold.
Tomorrow begins sunny with a light wind and a chill in the air. Thursday morning lows generally will be in the 30s.
Clouds and winds will increase during the day tomorrow ahead of a cold front. Highs mostly will be in the 70s. A few spotty light rain showers are possible by evening with the slight chance continuing through early Friday morning.
Anticipated timing of the system indicates a lull in precipitation during the day Friday, with a slight chance of light showers returning Friday evening through early Saturday morning. Some of the showers may turn to snow, mainly over the northwestern KCBD viewing area (the southwestern Texas Panhandle).
Up to this point in my forecast, I expect any precipitation -- remember, it’s a slight chance for any given location -- to be light with no wintry accumulation.
Another lull in precipitation is expected much of the day Saturday, with a chance of showers Saturday evening into Sunday morning. These may include snow, and there may be some light accumulation. Including in/near Lubbock.
Temperatures will drop behind the front. The change in highs from Thursday to Friday will be about 20 degrees. An additional drop of five to ten degrees is expected this weekend. Lows will drop below freezing both Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Lubbock Climatology
71°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, sixteen degrees above the average high for the date. The December 8 record high is 78° (set in 1970).
29° has been the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s December 9 average low is 28° and the high 55°. The record low for the date is 5° (set in 1978) and the record high 80° (set in 1939).
Lubbock’s precipitation total (recorded at the airport) for December is a trace, which is 0.20″ below average. Total precipitation for the year so far is 11.48″, which is 7.08″ below average. Last year the to-date total was 23.72″.
Lubbock’s average annual precipitation is 19.12″.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 5:39 PM CST. This is the time of the earliest sunrise of the year. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:41 AM CST.
