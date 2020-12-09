Texas Tech Police Officer dies from COVID-19 complications

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Attorney General Peace Officer’s Association has confirmed through social media a Texas Tech Police Officer has died due to COVID-19 complications.
The Police Officer has been identified as Sgt. Ricky Eade.
The Texas Attorney General Peace Officer’s Association stated on Facebook, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Texas Tech Police Department and family and friends of Sgt. Ricky Eade at this difficult time. Sgt. Eade passed away due to complications from COVID.”
Texas Tech University provided the following statement Wednesday:
“Today the entire Texas Tech community grieves the loss of TTPD Sergeant Ricky Eade. He was a 24-year veteran of our university police force, a father of two teen boys and a beloved member of our community who will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”
Sgt. Eade joined TTPD on Jan. 6, 1997. He worked in patrol and investigation and later served as Administrative Sergeant with primary responsibility for scheduling overtime assignments and assigning outside law enforcement personnel for athletics events and other university functions at the time of his death. He is a father of two sons, Tyler, 19, and Tanner, 16.
