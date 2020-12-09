Suspect in custody after shots fired, hit-and-run crash in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 22-year-old John Anthony Rivera, Jr. is now in custody after a shots fired call led to a crash at 90th & Indiana on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just before 11 a.m. As of 2:30 p.m. all lanes of traffic have been reopened.
Police say officers initially responded to a domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of 90th Street. Officials say one person called another person outside of the household, who arrived with a shotgun. The suspect, later identified as Rivera, shot windows of a vehicle in the driveway of the house and also shot into a bedroom window.
Rivera and a female from inside the house left in a white passenger vehicle, but as they tried to cross Indiana Ave., they crashed into an SUV.
Police say Rivera got out of the vehicle and threw the shotgun into a bush and ran west on 90th Street. A citizen witnessed the situation and confronted the suspect, who then pulled a knife.
Rivera is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, charged with two counts of aggravated assault, theft of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and failure to stop and render aid.
The passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from the crash. One person in the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
No one inside the house was injured from the shots fired.
John Anthony Rivera, Jr.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.