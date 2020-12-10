Arrest warrant details deadly Halloween party, suspect still wanted

According to the warrant, Luna and the unidentified person were fighting and ended up on the floor. Multiple witnesses say Rosales walked up to the fight between the two and shot Luna. Rosales then walked away and few seconds later, Rosales returned to where Luna was lying on the floor, bleeding, and several people tried to render first aid. Rosales stepped to where Luna was on the floor and shot him multiple times as he lay on the floor. Rosales left the building and drove away from the scene.