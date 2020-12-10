Arrest warrant details deadly Halloween party, suspect still wanted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New information has been released about the night 39-year-old Paul Anthony Luna was killed during a Halloween party. The man accused of murdering Luna, 29-year-old Joshua Angel Rosales, is still wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrest warrant says deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were called to 12104 US Hwy. 87, at Discount Storage business, for reports of a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found Luna had been shot multiple times and died on the scene. Another person had also been shot and was taken to Covenant Medical Center for their injuries.
The warrant says 15 people who were at the party were detained to provide statements as to what they witnessed.
Witnesses told deputies there were 20-30 people at the party. Rosales and an unidentified person were identified as the people involved in a fight with Luna.
According to the warrant, Luna and the unidentified person were fighting and ended up on the floor. Multiple witnesses say Rosales walked up to the fight between the two and shot Luna. Rosales then walked away and few seconds later, Rosales returned to where Luna was lying on the floor, bleeding, and several people tried to render first aid. Rosales stepped to where Luna was on the floor and shot him multiple times as he lay on the floor. Rosales left the building and drove away from the scene.
Anyone with information about Rosales’ whereabouts is urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. You can remain anonymous.
Luna was buried on Nov. 12, 2020.
