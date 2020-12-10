Covenant Health names Regional Chief Diversity Officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) - The following is a press release from Covenant Health on the hiring of a Regional Chief Diversity Officer.
In 2020, Covenant Health asked the question ‘Would our ministries be better workplaces if we recruited, retained, and responded to our caregivers with more awareness and specificity as to their different needs?’ After many months of research and discussion we concluded that we could do better.
We are proud to announce Covenant Health has created a position for a Regional Chief Diversity Officer which will be filled by Kevin McConic. McConic will move forward to fulfill Covenant Health’s plans of more defined and strategic diversity, equity, and inclusion work.
Covenant Health has already approved several new caregiver resource groups (CRGs) in 2020. A CRG is a way for caregivers to join together with those with similar interests and beliefs to help create programs and positive change within our organization. Examples of Covenant’s chartered CRGs include -Operation Military Appreciation Committee (OMAC), Family Ties, Black Caregivers group and Manas Unidas (Latino Caregivers).
McConic joined Covenant Health in 2018 serving as Senior Manager, Integrated Talent Management. A graduate of Wayland Baptist University, McConic earned a Bachelor’s in General Business and a Master’s in Organizational Management. McConic also recently successfully completed the National Diversity Council’s Certified Diversity Professional certification to become one of less than 600 people nationwide to do so.
In our search for the ideal candidate for this position, we looked for someone with a strong background in community change and betterment. McConic was recently awarded the Volunteer Center of Lubbock’s Cornucopia Award for Adult Volunteer for his work with the Lubbock Area United Way and was also honored last week as the 2020 Distinguished Alumni for Wayland Baptist University’s Lubbock Campus.
McConic is also the proud father to three adult children Kiasia, Deon, and Tori
