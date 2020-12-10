COVID-19 testing available for Lubbock ISD families on Saturday, Dec. 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Independent School District has announced COVID-19 testing, available this Saturday, December 12, for all LISD families.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management is offering the no-cost, walk-in testing service at the following locations from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 12:30 - 4 p.m.
- McCool Academy cafeteria, 4402 31st St.
- Cafeteria entrance is on the north side of the building, near the tennis courts off of 29th St.
- Advance registration (not required, but will expedite process): https://honumg.info/mccool
- Lubbock High School cafeteria, 2004 19th St.
- Cafeteria entrance is accessible from the parking lot off of Ave. S, between 18th St. and 19th St.
- Advance registration (not required, but will expedite process): https://honumg.info/lubbockhs
LISD says the cafeterias will be fully decontaminated after testing concludes.
Face masks are required, along with social distancing guidelines. Please bring your driver’s license and mobile phone to the testing site.
COVID-19 symptoms are NOT REQUIRED to participate in testing.
