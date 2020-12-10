Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, an Food and Drug Administration advisory panel meets today to decide whether to give emergency authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
- If approved by the panel, the F.D.A vaccinations could begin within days.
- Read more here: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine faces last hurdle before US decision
Lubbock County reported 344 new cases of COVID and seven more deaths.
- The number of active cases has dropped to 4,843.
- The regional hospitalization rate is 26.14%.
- Read more here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 344 new cases, 7 additional deaths, hospitalization at 26.14% on Wednesday
Texas Tech is mourning the loss of Sgt. Ricky Eade.
- The 24-year veteran of the department died of complications from COVID.
- The university released a statement saying its thoughts and prayers are with the family.
- Read that statement here: Texas Tech Police Officer dies from COVID-19 complications
Rescuers continue to look for a military pilot whose jet crashed on Tuesday.
- The crash took place near a national forest in Michigan, 250 miles away from its base.
- The F-16 pilot was on a training mission from Wisconsin.
- Read more here: Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training
SpaceX completed its high altitude test flight of its Starship prototype.
- The spacecraft climbed more than 41,000 feet but crashed and exploded while trying to land.
- SpaceX called the flight a success, saying it gathered the data it needed.
- Read more here: SpaceX launches Starship on highest test flight, crash-lands
