Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

F.D.A to look into COVID vaccine approval, Texas Tech police officer dies from COVID, SpaceX crash-lands rocket

NewsStream - Daybreak Today, Dec. 10
By Michael Cantu | December 10, 2020 at 6:13 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 8:09 AM

On Daybreak Today, an Food and Drug Administration advisory panel meets today to decide whether to give emergency authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Lubbock County reported 344 new cases of COVID and seven more deaths.

Texas Tech is mourning the loss of Sgt. Ricky Eade.

Rescuers continue to look for a military pilot whose jet crashed on Tuesday.

SpaceX completed its high altitude test flight of its Starship prototype.

