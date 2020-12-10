KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lenny

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lenny, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Lenny is a 1-year-old Labrador retriever who has been with LAS for nearly two weeks.
He is sweet and loves to play. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
Lenny’s adoption fees for Thursday, Dec. 10, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
