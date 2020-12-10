Lubbock church employee indicted, charged with bank fraud

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A grand jury has indicted a woman on charges of bank fraud, accusing her of using money from a Lubbock church’s community outreach program to pay for personal expenses and vacations including Disney Land and Las Vegas.
According to court documents, from 2013 to 2018, Lisa Dawn Stabeno worked as Accounts Manager for Lubbock non-denominational Church on the Rock’s “Dream Center,” an outreach program “founded for ministry to underserved individuals in East Lubbock.”
Documents state Stabeno was entrusted by the church with access to funds “limited to performance of church business.”
The grand jury accuses Stabeno of using her access to church bank accounts and credit cards to “knowingly execute a scheme and artifice” to obtain church money from Prosperity Bank.
The federal indictment claims Stabeno used church credit cards for personal expenses including rent payments, car payments, and vacations to “Disney Land, LegoLand, Six Flags over Texas and Las Vegas.”
Court documents also accuse Stabeno of using church funds to make payments to individuals, including multiple family members, who “purportedly performed work for her business,” to supplement her business income.
Six counts are listed in the indictment:
More than $4,800 attributed to Stabeno’s family medical expenses,
More than $1,300 attributed to family rent payments,
More than $1,200 attributed to family car payments,
More than $22,000 attributed to separate family credit card balances.
Stabeno is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on hold for U.S. Marshals.
