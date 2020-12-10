Lubbock PD searching for missing man

**Release from Lubbock Police**
(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for missing 55-year-old Torries “Ty” King who was last seen leaving his residence to go for a walk in the 1900 block of 32nd Street at approximately 2 p.m. Dec. 10.
King is described as a black male with white hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a gray long sleeve shirt, black flannel pants and light colored shoes.
Anyone who sees King or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.
