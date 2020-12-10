Post gets another crack at a State Championship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In an absolute battle, #3 Post knocked off #7 Crawford 28-14 to advance to play for the 2A Division I State Championship for the second straight season.
Post led 21-7 at the half getting a 72 yard touchdown pass from Slayden Pittman to Nathan McDaniel.
However, Crawford came out in the second half with a time consuming drive that ended with a touchdown pass on 4th and 16.
With Post clinging to a 21-14 lead, Crawford looked to tie it in the 4th quarter, but a Pirates pass on 4th and 2 from the 8 was tipped and intercepted by McDaniel.
Post would score off that turnover to go up 28-14.
#3 Post (15-0) will meet #1 Shiner (13-0) 11am Thursday December 17th at AT&T Stadium In Arlington.
Post lost to Refugio in the title game last year.
Shiner lost to Refugio last year, but beat them in the Regional Final this year.
Post has won 30 of their last 31 games.
Next week they will look to be the first 11-man school in our area to win a Football State Championship since Idalou did it in 2010.
Good luck to Michael Pittman and Post! West Texas is so proud of you!
