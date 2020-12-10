A reminder from Old Man Winter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A change in our weather is on the horizon which will bring an end to our Spring-like temperatures and may bring some wintry showers to the KCBD viewing area.
Clouds and winds will increase this afternoon ahead of a cold front that will push through the South Plains tonight. Ahead of the front temperatures will peak in the 70s (60s northwest). A few sprinkles may begin over the northwestern viewing area late this afternoon or early this evening.
Sprinkles and spotty light rain showers are possible this evening with the slight chance of precipitation continuing tonight. Some people may even the rumble of thunder.
A lull in precipitation is expected during the day tomorrow, with a slight chance of sprinkles or light rain showers returning Friday evening and Friday night.
Another lull in precipitation is expected Saturday, with a chance of showers returning Saturday evening into Sunday morning. The areas most likely to receive precipitation are north and east of Lubbock. Snow may fall in these areas, but only very light accumulations are expected.
As noted in previous days, the chance of measurable precipitation is slim.
It will be much cooler behind the front Friday. Highs will drop at least 20 degrees from Thursday to Friday. An additional drop of about ten degrees is expected this weekend. Lows will drop below freezing both Saturday and Sunday mornings.
An additional note about Sunday. It’s going to be windy and with a high only in the mid-40s... cold.
An additional note about Sunday. It's going to be windy and with a high only in the mid-40s... cold.
Christmas is for Kids
“Christmas is for Kids” is KCBD’s project to provide toys to children in our area that are in the Children’s Protective Services system. Last year we were able to help brighten Christmas for nearly 700 children.
Donations of new, unwrapped, gifts are needed. Children range in age from birth through seventeen.
Staff are happy to accept gifts at the drive-through at all Comet Cleaners locations. If your gift requires a bit of help, please ask. For every gift you bring you’ll receive a Comet Buck for one dollar off on any laundering service.
Drop off your gift at any of these Comet Cleaners locations in Lubbock during regular business hours (7 AM to 7 PM Mon-Fri, 8 AM – 2 PM Saturday): 5405 4th Street, 3410 98th Street, 6403 Indiana, 7721 Milwaukee, or 10605 Slide Road.
We are collecting gifts through December 18th.
Lubbock Climatology
75°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, twenty degrees above the average high for the date. The December 9 record high is 80° (set in 1939).
28° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s December 10 average low is 28° and the high 55°. The record low for the date is 5° (set in 1917) and the record high 81° (set in 1933).
Lubbock’s precipitation total (recorded at the airport) for December is a trace, 0.22″ below average. Total precipitation for the year so far is 11.48″, 7.10″ below average. Last year the to-date total was 23.72″.
Lubbock’s average annual precipitation is 19.12″.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 5:39 PM CST. This is the time of the earliest sunrise of the year. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:42 AM CST.
