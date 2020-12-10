Sanctuary city for the unborn ordinance heading to public vote

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After city council rejected the ordinance twice, the proposed Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance is heading to a public vote on May 1, 2021.
An initiating committee, which included Senator Charles Perry, filed a request with the city secretary on Friday to bring the ordinance to a special election vote.
“So that ordinance language was submitted to the city secretary, so on the next city council which is on the 15th. City council will approve that language for the ballot,” West Texas for Life President Jim Baxa said.
The city estimates it will cost more than $160,000 to have a city wide vote. The cost will vary depending on other items on the ballot. However, at this time, the city of Lubbock does not have any other votes scheduled next year.
The ordinance will go to public vote after city council unanimously rejected the ordinance twice.
The first time they rejected it was because an independent law firm claimed the ordinance violated state laws.
Twenty days later, pro life advocates had generated a petition that would require city council to vote on the ordinance again.
After seven hours of public comment, city council unanimously rejected the ordinance last month.
