SILVER ALERT: Irving PD searching for missing man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Irving Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a man last seen on November 24.
Robert Smith, 69, was last seen on November 24, 2020, in the 700 block of Fouts Drive in Irving, Texas.
According to DPS, Smith has a grey beard, wears glasses and has a noticeable mole on his left cheek. It is unknown what he was last wearing. Mr. Smith has the beginning stages of dementia and high blood pressure.
Smith is believed to be operating his vehicle, grey 2014 Ford Escape LP#CHH3897.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ronald Smith should contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 (24 hours) or 911.
