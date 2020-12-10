Winter Chill Returns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -For the first time in a long time some rain, mostly sprinkles and lite, but at least some moisture around the region Thursday afternoon and evening.
Most of the rain will be out of the area overnight, but there may be some areas along and east of the caprock that receive measureable amounts of rainfall.
Otherwise, the big news is a 20-30 degree drop in temperatures between today and the weekend.
After being in the 70s to near 80 degrees over the area through Thursday highs will struggle to stay in the low 50s on Friday and Saturday. It will even be colder on Sunday with 40s returning to the region.
There is a slim chance of some light rain again Friday afternoon and evening but amounts will be very lite if any at all.
The next chance of some wintry precipitation will begin overnight through mid-day Sunday. The best chance of measurable precipitation will be in the northern South Plains and the panhandle.
Rain/snow will move out of the area by late Sunday afternoon and it will be very windy and much colder.
