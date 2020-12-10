98-year-old veteran Healing after COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends, family and neighbors of Phil Crenshaw have been praying for the WWII veteran since an ambulance came to his house two weeks ago after he fell. Turns out, there were no broken bones but he tested positive for COVID-19. He had no symptoms initially but his condition got worse.
His son, Mark, says “We knew he was real sick with the COVID-19 and isolated in a COVID-19 wing and he had pneumonia which I guess complicated the matters.” At age 98, his granddaughter, Diana Rowten, adds, “I think we knew in the back of our minds we were going to have to make funeral arrangements.”
But after 7 days in the COVID-19 unit at Covenant Health, the doctors agreed that somehow, Phil had improved enough that home would be a better place to heal.
Typical Phil, he is now hoping to inspire others facing the illness.
He believes attitude is an important prescription in life, saying, “Attitude determines your altitude.”
The attached story includes more from this sweet man who has become a familiar face in our community since the first South Plains Honor Flight in 2012.
