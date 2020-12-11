KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Velvet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Velvet, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Velvet is a 7-year-old female Labrador retriever who has been with the shelter for one week.
She is house-broken and does well around children. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.
Velvet’s adoption fees for Friday, Dec. 11, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
