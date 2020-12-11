LCU postpones men’s basketball games with St. Mary’s due to COVID-19 protocols

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian University men’s basketball games against St. Mary’s, originally scheduled for this weekend, have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
According to LCU, fans with tickets purchased for Friday or Saturday can email dana.walters@lcu.edu with their ticket confirmation number to receive a full refund.
LCU says the Lady Chaps will still take on the Rattlers in both of their originally scheduled games for Friday and Saturday. Games will tip off at 5:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday in the Rip Griffin Center.
