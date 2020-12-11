Lubbock man dies in crash near Ballinger

BALLINGER, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is dead and two other people are recovering after a two-vehicle crash north of Ballinger.
The Texas Department of Public Safety identified 29-year-old Brandon Blake Johnson as the passenger who died in that Thursday night crash. DPS also identified 36-year-old Nathan Perry of Silverton and 20-year-old Josephine Nash of New Braunfels.
A report from DPS states Perry and Johnson’s vehicle was heading in the opposite direction of Nash’s when they veered into her. No details were given on what caused this crash.
Perry and Nash were taken to Ballinger Memorial Hospital with incapacitating injuries. DPS continues to investigate.
