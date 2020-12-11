PETS Clinic, Open Door Lubbock partner to provide for victims of sex trafficking and their emotional support animals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - P.E.T.S. clinic in Lubbock has started a new partnership with a non-profit organization to help victims of sex trafficking get veterinary help for their emotional support animals. The clinic is teaming up with Open Door Lubbock, a non-profit organization that helps victims of sex trafficking.
“We’re specifically partnering to help provide basic veterinary services for the pets that these women have. They’re emotional support animals, which is extremely important for these women. They’re animals that help ground them during flashbacks, or whenever they’re getting emotional or upset. And they help them practice the act of creating relationships whenever that might be difficult for them,” said P.E.T.S. Clinic manager, Savannah Lewis.
Lewis said in order for this partnership to thrive, the clinic needs help from the community.
“We’re starting another donation funds that will be specifically for this partnership with Open Door and are looking for donations to get that started,” said Lewis.
The P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock opened its doors in June 2020. Discussions on the new partnership with Open Door started last month. Lewis said they hope to grow with other community organizations and non-profits.
“We also hope to grow this partnership with Open Door to eventually help connect these women to different agencies in the community that can help them train their animals can help them learn, you know, basic commands and that kind of thing, so that they can be successful pet owners,” said Lewis.
