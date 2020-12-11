Snow in the weekend forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A chilly day for the South Plains with highs in the 40s with a few communities around the 60 degree mark.
It will be a winter-like last half of the weekend with snow in the forecast.
Beginning on Saturday colder temps will edge into the area and highs will range from the 40s in the north to about 50 degrees in Lubbock and warmer to the south. By Early Sunday morning much colder air will move south and wintry precipitation will also return to the region. While there could be an inch or more of snow from Plainview east and north the Lubbock area will likely see a light dusting. Some icy roads could be possible in the northeast South Plains and into the panhandle by early Sunday and through the day.
Clouds and rain/snow will combine with winds of 30-40 mph on Sunday to keep it a cold wintry type day. Wind chills may remain in the 20s to low 30s through the day.
As the storm exits drier air will return to the area allowing for a very cold Monday morning.
As the storm exits drier air will return to the area allowing for a very cold Monday morning.
