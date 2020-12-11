Snow in the weekend forecast

Beginning on Saturday colder temps will edge into the area and highs will range from the 40s in the north to about 50 degrees in Lubbock and warmer to the south. By Early Sunday morning much colder air will move south and wintry precipitation will also return to the region. While there could be an inch or more of snow from Plainview east and north the Lubbock area will likely see a light dusting. Some icy roads could be possible in the northeast South Plains and into the panhandle by early Sunday and through the day.