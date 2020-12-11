U.S. Supreme Court throws out Texas lawsuit contesting 2020 election results in four battleground states

But the case carried high stakes, too, for Paxton, who filed it at a nadir in his two-decade rollercoaster of a political career. Paxton found himself back in the spotlight and at the center of the conservative media ecosystem this week to tout his pro-Trump efforts — even as the FBI served a subpoena at the Texas attorney general’s office as part of a probe into his alleged criminal activity, according to the Austin American-Statesman. Eight senior aides told authorities they believed Paxton broke the law in using the agency to do favors for a political donor, Nate Paul. Their allegations have reportedly sparked an FBI investigation.