Viral social media post helps struggling local taco shop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Social media has been helping save struggling restaurants across the country due to the pandemic, including here in Lubbock at Now We Taco‘N Taqueria on University Avenue across from the Jones Stadium.
Now, Taco ‘N Taqueria hopes this momentum can stay, after a post they wrote last week.
“It’s trying to figure out how we’re going to keep this little train going,” said Albert Gutierrez, the owner.
Last week, Albert wrote on his Facebook he was considering cutting down staff again.
“And that was always my goal was to be able to keep my guys at the hours that they were working, you know?”
Albert was pleasantly surprised with the public’s outstanding reaction with more than 700 likes and 800+ shares.
“They just shared it and shared it and shared it. And that was really the greatest blessing of all.”
Albert said social media is saving his business.
“To be honest, it’s a tool that I gained throughout this pandemic, if it wasn’t for social media and being able to mark it there, I don’t know if we wouldn’t even be here today.”
He doesn’t want to close his business, saying he looks at where he can make cuts first and it’s not with food.
He hopes the next time you want a meal, you’ll consider eating locally.
“We have dollar tacos, the thought in my mind was always great food at great prices for our great community.”
“It’s a labor of love. Like that’s, that’s absolutely what it is.”
