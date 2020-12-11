What to know for in-person graduation commencements

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - These graduates endured the challenges of online learning, and now they can celebrate with their family- but there are some rules set by Texas Tech University.
- Doors open thirty minutes before the ceremony to avoid crowding.
- Once your graduates name is called, you are asked to meet your graduate outside.
- Graduate names will not be called in alphabetical order, instead by college.
- Any bag brought inside the arena must be clear.
- You must keep your mask on during the entire ceremony.
